Skadden Adds Mass Torts, Trials Partner From Weil In NY

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is bolstering its mass torts, insurance and consumer litigation group with a litigation specialist joining as a partner in its New York office, the firm announced Monday. Allison Brown, who came to Skadden from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, began working at Skadden on Monday and said after having worked with lawyers from the firm over the years, moving her trial practice there seemed like a natural fit. "Skadden's mass tort practice is one that I have admired over the years," she told Law360 on Monday. "I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to...

