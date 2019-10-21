Farber Rosen Works On $46M Lower Manhattan Loan

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- New York Community Bank has loaned $46 million for a property on Broadway in Manhattan and Farber Rosen worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan is for 291/293 Broadway, which is also known as 52/56 Reade St., and of the $46 million figure, nearly $6.5 million is new capital for the property, while the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt. Mortgage documents filed on Monday show Farber Rosen & Kaufman PC worked on the transaction, although it wasn't immediately clear what role the law firm played. Farber Rosen and...

