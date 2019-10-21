Walthon Advokater, Vinge Steer $271M Portfolio Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Walthon Advokater represented Klövern in connection with its deal to sell a portfolio of 42 properties for 2.61 billion Swedish krona ($271 million) to a buyer that had counsel from Vinge, a transaction Klövern announced Monday. Stockholm-based real estate developer Klövern AB said the properties have a combined 204,000 square meters (nearly 2.2 million square feet) of space and are 95% leased. The buildings are mainly office and logistics properties, and the assets bring in 247 million Swedish krona in annual rent, the company said Monday. Klövern did not disclose buyer information in its announcement on Monday. The company said the...

