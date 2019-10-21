Kirkland Snags IP Star, Former Irell Managing Partner

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP said on Monday that highly regarded intellectual property attorney Ellisen Turner is the newest partner in the firm's Los Angeles office, closing out a 16-year career at Irell & Manella LLP with many highlights, including a stint as firmwide managing partner. Turner told Law360 on Monday that really getting to know his clients and their businesses has been one of the keys to his success as an attorney. "As outside lawyers, ultimately we serve the business, even during litigation," Turner said. "By gaining a deep understanding of a client's business goals, I have been able to move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS