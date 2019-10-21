TracFone Accuses Phone Distributors Of ‘Nefarious’ Scheme

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- TracFone Wireless Inc. accused several international cellphone distributors in Florida federal court Monday of fraudulently buying up its discount phones and selling them overseas where TracFone wireless plans aren’t used, undercutting its business model of adding new U.S. subscribers by selling inexpensive phones. The distributors bought large numbers of phones cheaply since they were subsidized by TracFone with the intention of signing customers onto its mobile services, but turned around and sold the phones in other countries, dashing any benefit to TracFone from the discounts, the suit claims. The action targets six distributors, including Canada-based CellnTell Distribution Inc., and nine individuals...

