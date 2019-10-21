CMS Can't Shake Hospitals' Win In Reimbursement Battle

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday refused to modify her ruling that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services exceeded its authority when it refused to reimburse hospitals for hundreds of millions of dollars of outpatient care performed away from hospital campuses. U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer denied the government’s bid to modify her order that granted summary judgment to a group of hospitals led by the American Hospital Association, which had sued CMS. While the government argued an appeal might resolve the issue of whether CMS was on sound legal footing when it came up with the payment cuts,...

