GOP Senators Target 'Sanctuary' Cities With Civil Liability Bill

Law360, Washington (October 22, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Republican senators on Tuesday pushed a bill that would require "sanctuary" jurisdictions to either lose federal funds or face lawsuits from victims of crimes by unauthorized immigrants, a move that would impose by statute a Trump administration policy so far blocked by the courts. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday with witnesses including a top official from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a U.S. attorney from Charlotte, North Carolina. ICE's acting executive associate director for enforcement and removal operations, Timothy S. Robbins, told senators that local sanctuary rules impede enforcement and force more ICE operations in immigrant communities. "Sanctuary laws and policies have a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS