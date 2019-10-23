Saudi Heirs Take $18B Chevron Award Fight To 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Saudi families whose bid to confirm a $17.9 billion arbitral award against Chevron was denied by a California federal judge have appealed the ruling to the Ninth Circuit. The heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Qarqani (also referred to as Al-Oarqani in court filings) filed a notice of appeal Oct. 18. They are seeking to overturn the September ruling from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, who denied their motion to confirm an arbitral award issued by the International Arbitration Center in Cairo in 2015. Chevron had branded those proceedings and the award as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS