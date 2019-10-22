Judge's Recusal Delay Sinks Cert. In Tainted Water Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A local judge who stood to personally gain from a case that alleges individuals in a West Virginia county were exposed to carcinogenic water should not have ruled on certifying the litigation as a class action, the state's highest court has ruled. While Judge Warren P. McGraw made the right call in ultimately recusing himself from the case in May because he lives and works in the area impacted by the purportedly contaminated water, he should not have ruled on the legal question in March, according to Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, which vacated the...

