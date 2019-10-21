5th Circ. Urged To Allow Women To Register For Military Draft

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A men’s rights group found support from civil rights groups in urging the Fifth Circuit to uphold a Texas district court’s decision that a 1981 Supreme Court ruling can no longer be used to justify requiring only men to register for possible conscription. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the National Association of Working Women and other advocacy organizations filed a brief in support of the National Coalition for Men, saying that since a ban on women serving in combat has been lifted, the circuit court should uphold a Texas district court’s finding that the Supreme Court’s 1981 decision in...

