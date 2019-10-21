Dog Food Co. Reaches Deal In Class Suit Over Sickened Pets

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc. has reached a $545,500 settlement in Washington federal court to end claims that products it advertised as "human grade" were dangerous to pets, in a deal that includes refunds for the food and reimbursement for veterinarian bills. The proposed class of pet owners, led by named plaintiffs Nicole and Guy Mael, asked the court in an unopposed motion Friday to give preliminary approval to the deal, saying it was reached after two years of hard-fought litigation. The $545,500 will go to a settlement fund, no part of which will revert to Evanger’s, according to...

