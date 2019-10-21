Fiat Chrysler Says Judge Wrongly Kept Exec Pay Suit In Mich.

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Monday told a Michigan federal court that a suit accusing the automaker of retaliating against its head of U.S. sales for participating in a federal investigation belongs in Delaware, urging the judge to rethink his decision to keep the case in the Great Lakes State. In its motion for reconsideration, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said that U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain overlooked judicial inefficiencies that were created by his decision to deny the automaker’s bid to transfer Reid Bigland’s suit to the state of Delaware earlier in October. Bigland had initially sued Fiat Chrysler, FCA North America...

