Paul Weiss Atty Joins Fried Frank As Benefits Partner

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has scooped up a new partner for its executive compensation and Employee Retirement Income Security Act practice, welcoming Jason R. Ertel to its New York office from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Ertel had been with Paul Weiss' employee benefits and executive compensation group for 7½ years, starting as an associate and moving up to a counsel, before joining Fried Frank on Monday. The Columbia Law School graduate primarily advises companies on executive compensation and benefit matters that arise during corporate mergers and acquisitions, he said. He has also done a lot...

