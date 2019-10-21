2 Claims Dismissed In Cellphone Patent Suit Against Huawei

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday granted a joint request by defendant Huawei and accuser Bell Northern Research to dismiss two claims in the telecom research company's suit alleging Huawei infringed several mobile phone patents. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo granted the companies’ joint request to dismiss Bell Northern’s claims that Huawei infringed its '842 and '156 patents, which cover methods for preparing wireless network devices to receive data and allow communications links to be transferred between different modes, such as switching from a cordless telephone to a cellphone. Other Bell Northern claims revolving around patents for cellphone display...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS