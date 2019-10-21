Fintech Charter Suit Poised For Next Round As NY Seals Win

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sided with New York's financial services regulator on Monday and adopted a broad swipe at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter program as part of a stipulated judgment teeing up the next phase in the state agency's lawsuit challenging the charter. The judgment approved by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero includes a provision sought by New York's Department of Financial Services that sets aside the OCC's special-purpose chartering regulation for "all fintech applicants seeking a national bank charter that do not accept deposits." This 2003 regulation, which outlines the OCC's authority to charter limited-service national...

