In The (Opportunity) Zone: How To Structure Funds

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Investors are showing heightened interest in doing real estate deals in opportunity zones nearly two years after Congress signed the program into law, and understanding how opportunity zone funds differ from their more traditional counterparts is key to the investment process. Congress created opportunity zones as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage investment in certain underdeveloped areas by offering tax incentives, and experts say the federal law puts a variety of restrictions on funds connected with opportunity zone projects. The federal law, experts say, has resulted in most opportunity zone funds investing in single assets,...

