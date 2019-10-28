In The (Opportunity) Zone: How To Navigate Lending Issues

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT) -- More developers are seeking financing for projects in opportunity zones, a byproduct of the late 2017 U.S. tax reform, and while banks like the prospect of making long-term loans for such projects, lenders need to be prepared to face a unique set of issues and banks continue to have lingering questions. Most investors in opportunity zone projects allocate their capital with a vision of holding their position for 10 years in order to get the maximum tax deferral benefit from the program, which was created as part of President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS