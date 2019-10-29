In The (Opportunity) Zone: How To Avoid Diligence Pitfalls

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Developers are increasingly eyeing the possibility of doing projects in opportunity zones as they seek to reap tax deferral benefits from the program, but lawyers say developers have a host of due diligence issues to consider as they set up or contemplate doing projects. Opportunity zones were created by the federal tax overhaul signed by President Donald Trump in 2017. (AP) Timing, for one, is a major hurdle to getting opportunity zone deals done, and developers need to do significant planning and analysis before raising a fund or buying a property, since missing key timing milestones can negate the tax deferral benefits...

