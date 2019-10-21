Feds Keep Seizing Lawful Hemp Imports, CBD Co. Tells Court

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will likely continue to seize lawful hemp shipped from foreign countries, a hemp importer said in a brief filed Monday in California federal court, giving renewed urgency to its proposed class action seeking an injunction against federal authorities. California-based Innovative Nutraceuticals told that court that its putative class action should proceed as a single case because, among other reasons, the CBP continues to restrict the import of hemp nationwide, despite the passage of two federal farm bills that broadly legalized the crop. The 2014 farm bill legalized the cultivation of hemp, defined as cannabis with less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS