WTO Panelists Tapped To Examine US-EU Olive Tariff Fight

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization has assigned a trio of arbitrators to hear a case brought by the European Union challenging U.S. duties on Spanish olives, according to a WTO notice published Monday, setting the stage for another high-stakes agricultural clash between the two governments. Brussels hit the U.S. with a WTO complaint in January, alleging that the Trump administration violated international trade rules in its decision to set remedial tariffs on Spanish olives. The parties attempted to settle the case bilaterally to no avail, paving the way for a full-fledged battle in Geneva. The two governments had also failed to agree...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS