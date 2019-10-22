Sunday Riley Settles After FTC Alleges Fake Sephora Reviews

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Popular cosmetics company Sunday Riley Modern Skincare LLC and its CEO Sunday Riley have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission claims they misled consumers by posting fake product reviews on beauty retailer Sephora's website, the FTC said Monday. The agency had alleged that Sunday Riley managers, including the CEO, posted reviews of their products on the Sephora USA Inc. website between November 2015 and August 2017. The managers used fake profiles to hide their identities and requested that other Sunday Riley employees also post fake reviews, according to the FTC's complaint. Under a proposed settlement narrowly approved by the commission Monday,...

