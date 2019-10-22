Public Advocates Rip Bid To Restore Mass. Secret Taping Ban

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Public advocates tore into a bid by Boston's district attorney to roll back a lower court ruling that struck down Massachusetts' blanket ban on secret recordings, telling the First Circuit that the decision against a wholesale ban provides "more than enough clarity" for citizens to follow. The Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, which is housed at Georgetown University Law Center and represents journalists and community groups in First Amendment matters, urged the appeals court in an amicus curiae brief Monday to toss Boston District Attorney Rachael Rollins' request to define what qualifies as a public space where police and public officials can be...

