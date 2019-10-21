Maui Mayor Won't Drop High Court Groundwater Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Maui's mayor said he will press ahead with a hotly contested U.S. Supreme Court case over whether pollution that flows through groundwater is subject to Clean Water Act jurisdiction, inviting conflict with the county council, which recently voted to settle the suit. Mayor Michael Victorino on Friday said the issues at stake are too important to be left unresolved, and that a settlement would merely sustain the gray area that led to the dispute. Environmentalists in 2012 sued the county for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act by not obtaining a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit for sewage wastewater injection...

