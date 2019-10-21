Weil Gotshal Seeks $2M For Work On PG&E Case

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP is asking for $2 million in fees and costs for its work in August on the massive bankruptcy of California’s Pacific Gas & Electric Co., with billable hours from just two partners accounting for nearly half of the haul. In a fee application filed Sunday, the firm said it put in about $2.5 million worth of work into the PG&E case throughout August, just as a proposed $24 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan came into focus. After a customary 20% haircut is applied, it brings the total to about $2 million. Nearly $1 million of that...

