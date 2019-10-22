Antitrust Takeaways For Tech From New Australian Report

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Australian competition law watchdog recently concluded an investigation into big technology’s market power, the first comprehensive investigation of its kind in the world. The final report contains 23 proposals for broad-sweeping reforms that address the dominance of companies like Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. in media and advertising markets. The rest of the world now finds itself waiting to see what this down-under jurisdiction will do, because whatever reforms are enacted in Australia will inform regulatory policy across the globe. Investigations into these industries have already begun closer to home, including here in the U.S. This article predicts what the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS