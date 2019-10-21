Charter Should Face Record Labels' IP Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge recommended Monday that the court reject an attempt by Charter Communications Inc. to kill a lawsuit brought by a group of record labels claiming the internet service provider has been making millions by letting music piracy slide. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty wasn't convinced by Charter's arguments that it doesn't directly benefit from illegal downloads. Assuming the record companies' allegations are true, the judge said, the ability to download infringing content without consequence is at least a "draw" for Charter's customers. Judge Hegarty also said the record companies — Warner Bros. Records Inc., Atlantic Recording Corp.,...

