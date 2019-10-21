3rd Circ. Declines To Reconsider J&J Remicade Antitrust Case

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The full Third Circuit on Monday declined to reconsider a panel's September ruling sending antitrust claims from Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. over allegedly inflated prices it paid for the Johnson & Johnson immunosuppressant Remicade to arbitration, denying RDC’s petition for a rehearing en banc filed earlier this month. In its Sept. 13 ruling, a three-judge panel upended a 2018 Pennsylvania federal court’s conclusion in the case and sided with J&J, finding that RDC’s claims fell within the scope of an arbitration clause in a distribution agreement between the two companies. The alleged inflated pricing was closely linked to the pair’s distribution...

