Current C-Band Users Deserve Dibs On Proceeds, FCC Told

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Eutelsat has urged the Federal Communications Commission to make sure that satellite industry stakeholders currently using the C-band at least are compensated for transition costs if the spectrum is repurposed for 5G and any remaining proceeds should be split between them and taxpayers. The French satellite company — one of four that currently uses the spectrum, which the FCC considers underutilized — recently met with agency officials to push its position that any commission plan to auction part of the 3.7-4.2 GHz band should allow for satellite companies now using the band to be compensated first. The FCC has been mulling...

