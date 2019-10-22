Spectrum Gets Customer's Robocall Suit Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Spectrum succeeded at getting a customer's suit accusing the company of bombarding him with robocalls punted into arbitration, after a Florida federal judge ruled the cable giant hadn't waited too long to ask. U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza on Monday rejected Spectrum customer Anthony Tucci's argument that the company had forfeited its right to compel arbitration because it didn't request such a move until four months into the lawsuit. A party can lose its right to move for arbitration if it "substantially invokes the litigation machinery prior to demanding arbitration," but Judge Mendoza wasn't sure Spectrum had done that, he said...

