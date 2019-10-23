Calif. Marijuana Delivery App Escapes TCPA Spam Text Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A marijuana delivery company swatted away a class action over spam texts by invoking an arbitration clause in its user agreement, notching what the company framed as a win for all cannabis companies because it affirms their right to form contracts despite the federal prohibition of marijuana. A federal court in California tossed the putative class action brought by Farrah Williams and sent her complaint against Eaze Solutions Inc. to private arbitration, citing a clause in the user agreement she clicked when signing up for the company’s service. U.S. District Judge James Donato rejected Williams’ argument that a contract was never...

