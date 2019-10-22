Cannabis Co. Investors Sue Insurer To Block Board's Defense

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A shareholder revolt at a collapsing cannabis company has spilled into federal court in California, where a bloc of Cultivation Technologies Inc. investors is trying to prevent an insurer from defending the company's board in a derivative suit that alleges the board members secured their positions illegally and looted the company. In a lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Co. removed to federal court Friday, investors claimed the board manipulated shares to usurp control of CTI before handing over its assets to Canadian royalty company FinCanna Inc. as part of a "loan to own" deal. The investors asked the court to block Scottsdale from defending...

