​​​​​​​ITC Ends Qualcomm, MediaTek Semiconductor Imports Probe

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has ended its investigation of Qualcomm, MediaTek and a handful of other companies for allegedly importing semiconductors that infringe patents owned by a New Hampshire company after reaching a settlement. In a filing that will be published Wednesday, the ITC said it was terminating the investigation it had announced in March — following a request from Innovative Foundry Technologies LLC to put a stop to the allegedly infringing imports — after the agency reached a settlement with Qualcomm Inc., MediaTek Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The ITC also terminated the investigation as to the rest of...

