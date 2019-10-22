UnitedHealth Drops Push For High Court Input On Plan Offsets

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. has dropped its request for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Eighth Circuit overstepped when it ruled that UnitedHealth couldn't withhold payments to medical providers for treatments rendered under one health plan to offset overpayments for services provided under another plan. Dr. Louis J. Peterson, who filed the case on behalf of his patients, and UnitedHealth agreed Monday to dismiss the appeal lodged by the insurer in June. The petition urged the justices to resolve a circuit split and weigh in on whether Firestone deference — the requirement laid out in a 1989 Supreme Court ruling...

