Kilpatrick Townsend Nabs Real Estate Pro From Starwood

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has added a real estate finance and capital markets partner from Starwood Property Trust to its Washington, D.C., office. Lori Hunt joins the firm after serving as vice president and deputy general counsel in a Starwood Property Trust investment division, Kilpatrick Townsend's Oct. 21 announcement said. The real estate investment trust boasts one of the largest portfolios of commercial mortgage-backed securities loans in the U.S., according to its website. Hunt said her experience working with Kilpatrick Townsend attorneys as outside counsel while she was at Starwood helped draw her to the firm. "I was looking to get...

