How Companies Might Benefit From CFPB's Uncertain Fate

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- On Oct. ­­18, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB,[1] which raises an important constitutional issue: whether Congress violated the separation of powers when it vested substantial executive authority in the single director — removable only for cause — heading the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It is likely that this constitutional question will be answered by the end of the court’s term in July, but in the meantime the status of the CFPB and its authority to enforce federal consumer finance law remain uncertain. Between now and the time Seila Law is decided, what should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS