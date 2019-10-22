Permanent Court Of Arbitration To Open Buenos Aires Office

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Permanent Court of Arbitration is set to open an office in Buenos Aires that will serve as the dispute-resolution body's first location in Latin America; a growing hub for international arbitration proceedings. The Hague-based organization said the new office is the third branch to be located outside of the Netherlands. It will allow the PCA to better assist states and commercial parties participating in arbitrations in Latin America, it said in a Monday announcement. In remarks made at the opening of the office, PCA Secretary-General Hugo Siblesz said "the new PCA office in Buenos Aires is a testament to Argentina's...

