FCC Wants To Help Tribal Gov'ts And Carriers Link Up

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is asking for input on how to better the back-and-forth between tribal representatives and the telecom carriers that will be working to expand internet access on Native lands. The agency is particularly interested in how its current guidelines for facilitating coordination between tribal governments and internet carriers are working, it said Monday in the call for comments. "The commission has heard from many tribes that the current engagement process is lacking in a number of respects, so we seek to address these issues to ensure more effective collaboration between [carriers] and tribes," the agency said in its...

