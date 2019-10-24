Mich. Order Muddles No-Fault Reform For Auto Insurers

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 20, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services issued order number 19-048-M, which has a direct impact on the ability of automobile insurers to implement the recent Michigan No-Fault Reform Act. Per the act, most provisions were effective June 11, with a limited number not taking effect until July 2020. As would typically be the case, on June 11, insurers followed the new provisions of the No-Fault Act, consistent with the implementation language included by the Legislature. Those provisions included changes to insurer priority determinations pursuant to MCL 500.3114, which results in more claims being...

