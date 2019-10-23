Congress Warned Of Network Cutoff For Satellite TV Users

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Several telecom industry stakeholders urged Congress on Wednesday to renew a law that makes it easier for consumers in rural areas to receive out-of-market network content from satellite providers, warning that nearly a million Americans would lose access to programming if the law expires as scheduled at the end of the year. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held Wednesday's hearing to examine the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, which allows satellite companies to air out-of-market network television content to viewers who can't receive it from a local station. Some of the stakeholders said that while there are...

