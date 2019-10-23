Latex Not Enough Cover For Adult Tax Exemption, Texas Says

Law360, Houston (October 23, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Liquid latex applied in layers to the otherwise nude bodies of dancers at adult entertainment clubs does not constitute "clothing" under the law, and therefore the clubs must pay a tax assessed on sexually oriented businesses, Texas told a state appellate court in oral arguments Wednesday. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is challenging a trial court's order that invalidated as unconstitutional a January 2017 rule that expressly states that "clothing" does not include "paint, latex, wax, gel, foam, film, coatings and other substances applied to the body in a liquid or semi-liquid state." The trial court concluded the rule contradicted the Legislature's sexually...

