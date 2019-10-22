Tivity Board Slips Derivative Suit Over UnitedHealthcare Deal

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Fitness and wellness program provider Tivity Health's board of directors permanently escaped a shareholder derivative suit accusing it of misrepresenting contract negotiations with UnitedHealthcare after a Tennessee federal judge found Monday that the investors couldn't prove the board was biased in its decision-making. Shareholders Charles Denham and Andrew H. Allen had argued on behalf of the company that its directors flouted federal securities laws by failing to inform investors that one of Tivity's major clients, UnitedHealthcare, was developing a competing product and would be winding down its contract with Tivity. U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. dismissed the suit Monday,...

