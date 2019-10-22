VA Deal Not Just For Veteran Cos., Court Says, Sinking Protest

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has backed the government in a Kentucky-based company’s protest over a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract for document-shredding and pill bottle destruction, ruling the deal was not entirely set aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. In a decision released Monday, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith rejected Land Shark Shredding LLC’s argument that because it is small business owned by a service-disabled veteran, it should not have lost out on the deal to SafeGuard Document Destruction Inc. The VA had to set aside the contract for such businesses, Land Shark had argued. However, Judge Campbell-Smith ruled that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS