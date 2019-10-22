DOD Must Improve Process For 3-D Printing Parts, OIG Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General has recommended that the DOD do more to internally promote the use of 3-D printing to manufacture tools and parts for military weapons, saying such a move would save time and money. Even though the DOD has increased its use of 3-D printing and has manufactured thousands of 3-D printed parts, the department must collect and internally share more data about how it employs 3-D printing to maximize its efforts, the OIG said in an Oct. 17 report released Monday. The OIG recommended that the DOD create a standardized process for collecting...

