Takeda Unit's Workers Get OK On $4.8M Deal In Wage Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 22, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday gave a thumbs-up to a $4.8 million deal to resolve class claims that workers at Takeda-owned biopharma maker Baxalta Inc. weren't paid all wages and overtime owed. At a short hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge William F. Highberger told counsel for the 2,488-strong class of Baxalta US Inc. workers who say they didn’t receive all of their wages or proper breaks on the job that he would grant their motion for final approval of the settlement. Under the agreement, Baxalta — which was acquired by Shire PLC for $32 billion in 2016...

