Russian Cyberunit Accused Of 'Masquerading' As Iranians

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Russia-linked cyber-espionage unit masqueraded as Iranians by using Iran-based hacking tools to attack government and industry organizations in dozens of countries, mostly in the Middle East, U.S. and U.K. officials say. In joint statements released Monday, the U.S. National Security Agency and the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre said a group known as "Turla" — widely reported to be based in Russia — attacked organizations in more than 35 companies with hacking tools that had previously been used by an Iran-linked hacking group. The Russia-linked cyberunit hacked the Iranian group to gain access to its tools before using those...

