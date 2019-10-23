License To Unwired Planet Patents Could Cost Apple Over $8B

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A license to Unwired Planet’s global portfolio of wireless technology patents could cost Apple upwards of $8 billion, it was revealed Tuesday, amid a debate over whether English courts should set global royalty rates. The revelation came during oral arguments in a closely watched case at the U.K. Supreme Court involving Huawei and Unwired Planet. The justices are considering whether it is appropriate for courts in the U.K. to determine the terms of a global license for essential patents. During the second day of a four-day hearing, an attorney for Huawei referenced a filing that Apple had submitted to the court....

