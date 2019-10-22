Kellogg's To Pay $20M For Touting Sugary Cereal As Healthy

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Kellogg’s food company has agreed to change its marketing and pay about $20 million to resolve consumer claims it falsely advertised several cereals as healthy when they're loaded with sugar, according to documents filed Monday in California federal court. A class of consumers who bought certain Kellogg’s products between August 2012 and the present urged the court to approve a proposed settlement that would see the Battle Creek, Michigan-based corporation shell out just over $20 million in direct payments and make marketing changes the consumers estimate to be worth slightly more than $11 million. “This was a hard-fought litigation, and we are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS