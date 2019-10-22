Supreme Court Won't Keep Climate Suits From State Courts

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop three suits, brought by states and municipalities seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate change-related infrastructure damage, from proceeding in state court. The high court rejected bids by BP, Chevron and other energy giants to stay suits brought by Baltimore and Rhode Island, refusing to delay the cases while the energy companies appeal district court decisions to remand them to state court. The Supreme Court also rejected a similar stay bid by ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy Inc. in a suit brought by the city and county of Boulder,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS