Fuel Buyers Blast Refiner's Sanctions Bid For 'Minor Mistake'

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Fuel buyers pursuing price-fixing claims in proposed class actions against BP, Exxon and other oil companies have blasted Alon USA Energy Inc. for trying to sanction them over an "insignificant error," arguing that Alon has been feeding the court "misleading statements" about its business operations. The gas station and consumer plaintiffs conceded that they made a "minor mistake" in a previous filing that has since been fixed as to exactly when Alon shut down its Bakersfield, California, refinery. The shutdown, they allege, was part of a conspiracy to reduce output and drive up prices. They say Alon, on the other hand, isn't being honest...

