3rd Circ. OKs Consol Fine For Not Using Miner Injury Hotline

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a federal mining agency's determination that a Consol Energy Inc. unit violated a safety regulation in connection with a coal miner's serious workplace injury, saying the agency used the right standard to reach its decision. In a published opinion, a three-judge Third Circuit panel unanimously affirmed the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission's decision to uphold an administrative law judge's finding that Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co. LLC violated a federal miner safety law and industry regulation requiring mine operators to call a Mine Safety and Health Administration hotline within 15 minutes of any miner's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS